Many stores get tougher on return policies

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The roads and shops are busy with people looking to return gifts they weren’t crazy about.

“There’s a lot of people there but wasn’t too bad,” Marcy O’Neil said.

Some people didn’t waste anytime returning packages. “We walked right in. there was no line. They had the game and we switched it with no hassle,” Joe Vissicchio said.

To improve your chances of getting full credit, provide a sales slip or gift receipt. Without a receipt you could end up with the lowest price that item sold for recently.

A few big retailers are getting tougher on return policies according to ConsumerWorld.org. Macy’s now requires all returns in one year. Kohl’s has a new deadline for “premium electronics” of January 31. Costco reduced its return period for major appliances to 90 days.

When returning items don’t be surprised if you’re asked to show your driver’s license or some form of government ID even if you have the receipt.

“I got a sweatshirt that I got for Christmas. I gotta find the receipt first,” Luis Roblas said.

It’s not just the returns. Shoppers are taking advantage of those post Christmas deals. “There are some 50 percent off Christmas sales in there and that’s what we bought,” Paul Camera added.

“Well these are like originally five dollars but we got them for one dollar,” Jeffrey Maffeo said. Some people say they shop for Christmas decorations the day after the holiday. “We just wanted to find some after Christmas sales and some wrapping paper for next year,” Maffeo added. If you have a problem returning a gift contact the store manager or customer service department.