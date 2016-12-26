Naugatuck Police trying to identify alleged credit card thief

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Naugatuck Police are searching for a man after he allegedly stole a credit card and used it to purchase items at multiple stores.

Officials believe the card was taken on Wednesday, December 7th, from the Stop & Shop on Rubber Avenue.

According to police, the man used the card at Stop & Shop that day, but continued using it over the next several days at various other stores, including a gas station, a convenience store, and a Walmart.

Police describe the man as a black male wearing a red hoodie and a hat.

If you recognize this suspect, or have any information that could help Naugatuck police in their investigation, you’re asked to call them at (203) 729-5221.