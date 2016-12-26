Police: 2 dead after fiery car crash in Bridgeport

Related Coverage Police: 1 dead after fiery crash in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Police say two people are dead after a Christmas Eve crash in Bridgeport.

Officials say a Nissan Pathfinder burst into flames Saturday night after hitting a concrete barrier at the end of Laurel Avenue.

The Connecticut Post reports (http://bit.ly/2itVEPk ) a bystander managed to remove the driver from the car before police and firefighters arrived. Police said Sunday that the driver was taken to St. Vincent’s Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

A passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the victims’ names.

