Several arrested after large fight at Buckland Hills Mall

Manchester police cruiser (file).
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The Shoppes at Buckland Hills is closed Monday night after police say several fights broke out between teenagers.

Connecticut State Police told News 8 they were assisting Manchester Police with a large fight/disturbance at the mall.

According to Manchester Police Captain Chris Davis, several hundred teenagers were in the mall when several fights broke out.

The mall was cleared out and closed while police sort through the situation.

Davis tells News 8 at least eight arrests have been made at this point.

No additional information was immediately available.

