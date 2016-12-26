UConn Football coach Bob Diaco relieved of coaching duties

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials at the University of Connecticut announced Monday that Head Football Coach Bob Diaco has been relieved of his coaching duties, effective January 2nd.

In a news release posted on the UConn Huskies website, University of Connecticut Director of Athletics David Benedict announced that the timing was right for the program to move ahead.

I believe a new leader for our program and student-athletes is needed to build long-term success,” Benedict said. “I am grateful to Coach Diaco and his staff for their hard work and the integrity with which they ran the program and certainly wish them future success.”

Diaco thanked his players and coaching staff for their hard work.

This is obviously not the way I had hoped things would turn out, but I appreciate having had the opportunity to be here at UConn,” said Diaco. “I thank the administration, staff and fans of the UConn Football program for their passion and support over these three years. Most importantly, I want to say how much I love the players on this team and will be rooting for their success. I know that there are great things to come for all of them.”

UConn just wrapped their third season under Coach Diaco, finishing with a 3-9 record. In his three seasons, Diaco’s teams were 11-26.

“I know this may come as a surprise to our fans and supporters given the timing of this decision,” continued Benedict. “However, it became apparent to me that a change in program direction is necessary at this time.”

Athletic Department officials will begin reviewing head coach options immediately and will update fans and supporters throughout the process.

