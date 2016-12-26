Waterford Police investigate fatal accident on Route 1

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Waterford Police say Stephanie Turowski, 24, of Waterford has passed away after a 3-car accident on Monday.

Waterford Police say they were called to Route 1 near Reynolds Lane at 1:26 p.m., Monday, for a vehicle accident with entrapment. Police say upon arrival, they found several individuals with serious injuries in the vehicles.

According to officials, four victims were transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital. They say one driver was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital by Life Star where they are currently listed in critical condition. Turowski, a passenger in another vehicle, later passed away.

The Waterford Police Department Accident Investigation Team (AIT) was called to the scene and will continue to investigate the accident.
If anyone witnessed the accident, Waterford Police are asking you to call them.

