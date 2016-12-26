West Haven police look for leads in burglary on Spring Street

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Haven Police Department is asking for your help identifying the person in this surveillance photo.

Police say he is wanted in connection to a burglary.

According to police, three Hispanic men are wanted in connection to the burglary of a home on Spring Street.

According to police, the home owner walked in during the middle of the burglary and they took this picture of the suspects as they were leaving.

Police say the suspects fled in a stolen Honda Civic, dark green in color.

If you do recognize the person in this photo, West Haven police want to hear from you (203) 937-3905.