What to know about return policies

Related Coverage Beware of financial shopping traps

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) By now, the gifts have been opened and you know what you want to keep and what needs to be returned or exchanged. News 8 is helping you stretch your dollar so you get the exchange you’re expecting and what to do if you run into any problems.

The shopping rush is finally over, but don’t expect the stores to be quiet. Now starts the returns for those gifts that weren’t quite right. Jonathan Harris, the Commissioner of the Department of Consumer Protection, said the stores return policy should be clearly posted and many times, on the receipt as well – read it closely so you know what to expect. Like how you could be charged for returns.

“Stores are allowed to charge a restocking fee if it’s a part of their policy,” Harris said.

If you’re still on the fence deciding if something will go back or not, pay close attention to all the different windows of opportunity. For example Go Banking Rates says some retailers have great return policies, 90 days or so, while others are much shorter. Premium electronics at Kohl’s need to go back within 30 days in their original packaging.

There are state laws for those who don’t have a policy.

“If there is no policy, there’s a seven day period that you have to return most items, perishable foods, do not count under that policy. Under that law is a seven day period in which you can get your money back or some form of credit on a particular purchase, that’s what the law says the seven day period,” Harris added.

One things for sure, you’ll be out of luck if an item is sold “as is” or a “final sale.” If you can’t return, there are other ways to stretch your dollar on unwanted gifts. You can re-gift them, trade them or donate them for a tax break. GoBanking Rates has an outline of your options.