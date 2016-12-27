13 units to be torn down after fire at New Haven condo complex

(WTNH / Stephanie Simoni)
(WTNH / Stephanie Simoni)


BREAKING: As of 6:30 p.m., New Haven fire crews are heading back to the Harbour Landing condo complex scene after the fire has rekindled.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One day after a fire tore through the Harbor Landing condominium complex in New Haven, officials have declared 13 units will be torn down.

“There’s nothing salvageable. We had a roof collapse from the roof down to the third floor and even the third floor collapsed to the second floor during the fire,” said Fire Chief John Alston.

Web Extra: Drone video provided by the West Haven Fire Department

The condos, which were constructed in the 80s, proved to be a challenge for firefighters as the fire moved quickly from one unit to the next.

“Because of this type of construction, it’s lightweight construction and it’s new, fire can hide. It actually gets into hidden spaces,” said Chief Alston.

Property Manager Ken Carney has been in close contact with residents since the flames broke out around 1:30 on Monday. Tuesday morning, with the help of officials, some people were able to retrieve some much needed personal items.

“I had a resident come to me today, they’re on the first floor of. Very devastated unit, and his wife’s cochlear implants were not available and we went in and got them for her,” said Carney.

Dylan Maher lives a few doors down from the units that have been declared complete losses. He was home when the fire broke out.

“First thing I did, grab the cat, grabbed my wallet and my cell phone and got out of there,” said Maher.

Maher was taken to the emergency room and treated for more inhalation during the blaze. This afternoon he was allowed back into his unit for the first time.

“All is good. So, I’m here to just pick up some toiletries and a couple changes of loathes and see what the insurance wants to do,” said Maher.

Despite the devastation amazingly no one was hurt in the fire. Many say that is thanks to the quick response and efforts of first responders.

“From the building department to the fire department to the police department, the Red Cross, all of these people came out. They’ve been there for 24 hours helping out residents and really doing a fantastic job,” said Carney.

Carney believes demolition on the building will begin sometime next week after the all clear has been given in the investigation.

