A new well could be a new solution for Montville High’s water problems

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re a student at Montville High School you know not to drink from the water fountains. Bottled water only in the Indians’ concession stand and for all cooking and drinking at the school. That’s because high levels of manganese were found in the water four years ago.

“Certainly we don’t want our student population or our educators to drink anything that may be harmful to them,” says Montville Mayor Ronald McDaniel.

Since the Fall of 2012 the water fountains have been off limits. But that could change now that a new well was drilled near the tennis courts.

“It was like the only last location that we could find… find a good suitable source of water up there,” says Mayor McDaniel.

The mineral levels are low but it could cost about $220,000 to hook up the well to the school.

Still that’s less than what is seen as a long term solution of building a $6.8 million pipeline to connect the school to town water.

“Having the well there on site is a win win situation,” says resident Abraham Florez. “It’s less expensive for the taxpayers and it’s good water available at the school.”

“They should do something now because the longer they wait the more expensive it gets,” says resident Ryan Vining who would you like the students at the high school to have drinking water again. “Yeah they need water. Spend the money whatever it takes that’s the school.”

“We have wells on our property and it’s really good water,” says Florez who sees the new well as a long term solution.

But the mayor says since the school is the geographic center of town bringing the pipeline there allows it to be expanded in years to come and it would eliminate the need for tanks and a pump system for the school’s sprinklers.

“Ideally the state would still love us to get it hooked up to the municipal system,” says Mayor McDaniel.