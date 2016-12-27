Branford firefighters rush to early morning fire on South Montowese Street

By Published:
- FILE - Branford Fire Trucks (WTNH)
- FILE - Branford Fire Trucks (WTNH)

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters are still on the scene of a fire at a home on South Montowese Street early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 5:00 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to 70 South Montowese Street on a report of a fire at the home. Upon arrival, firefighters were able to quickly locate the fire and begin extinguishing it.

Police blocked off the roadway near Ark Street. According to Branford police, there were no injuries from this fire. It is unclear if the home was occupied at the time the fire broke out.

At 5:20 a.m., an officer on the scene told News 8 that the fire was under control. Firefighters will being their investigation as soon as it is safe to do so.

