Bristol Officers & Good Samaritan Awarded After Saving Branford Man’s Life

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH)- Three Bristol police officers and a Good Samaritan are being honored after saving the life of an elderly man who was unconscious at Firefly Brewing on November 20. Police officer were called to that brewery and when they arrived, they say a Rebecca Talbot, a registered nurse was already performing CPR.

Police say Officer Hileman was the first to arrive on the scene and he started helping Talbot by doing chest compressions on the man. Then, police say two other officers, Officer Hall and Officer Perkins got to the scene as well and began to help by giving oxygen and hooking up an AED to the victim.

The officers and Talbot continued to work to save the man when Bristol EMS arrived, and the victim regained a pulse. The victim, a 70-year-old man from Branford was taken to the hospital, treated and was released the next day.

Officers say his life was saved by Talbot and those three officers, so they were awarded the Lifesaving Commendation.

