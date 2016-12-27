East Hartland man drives into tree and dies

By Published:
police lights

HARTLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating a fatal car accident that happened on December 26 during the evening hours.

Gary Delaney, 61, of 571 Granville Rd, in East Hartland, died after he crashed his car into a tree between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Police said Delaney was driving north on Peck Orchard Road. He failed to stay in the proper driving lane and crashed into a tree that was located off of a northbound lane.

It is unknown what caused Delaney to drive off road into a tree.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Trooper Veras at 860-626-1820.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s