East Hartland man drives into tree and dies

HARTLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating a fatal car accident that happened on December 26 during the evening hours.

Gary Delaney, 61, of 571 Granville Rd, in East Hartland, died after he crashed his car into a tree between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Police said Delaney was driving north on Peck Orchard Road. He failed to stay in the proper driving lane and crashed into a tree that was located off of a northbound lane.

It is unknown what caused Delaney to drive off road into a tree.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Trooper Veras at 860-626-1820.