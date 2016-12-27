East Windsor man accused of Christmas crime due in court

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A man accused of a violent Christmas crime is set to appear in court on Tuesday, December 27.
East Windsor police arrested Americo Perez on Christmas morning. They said he pointed a loaded gun at a family member during a fight. Police said there were children there at the time.
The victim ran out of the house and called police. Officers said they caught Perez trying to leave in a car.
The firearm was not located in the vehicle, but was found hidden inside the apartment where the dispute took place.
Perez was charged with risk of injury to a child, carrying a loaded firearm under the influence of liquor, threatening and reckless endangerment.
Bond has been set at $50,000.