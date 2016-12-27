Hamden police arrest 21-year-old after allegedly breaking into vehicles

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Following a warrant for his arrest, a 21-year-old man was arrested by Hamden police for allegedly breaking into vehicles.

On Sept. 29, 2016, a Hamden officer responded to 46 Manilla Avenue on the report of a larceny from a motor vehicle. Investigation revealed that two motor vehicles were forcibly entered. The complainants did not report any missing items. Through the officer’s investigation, an application of an arrest warrant for Antwan Lucky was approved by a court.

At approximately 3:00 a.m. this morning, another Hamden officer responded to the report of suspicious activity in the area of Underhill Road. Police say Central Communications advised officers that a group of individuals were “going through cars.” This officer searched the area and located Lucky. A computer inquiry verified that he was wanted on an active arrest warrant stemming from the Manila Avenue incident. Lucky was arrested and transported to Hamden Police Headquarters.

Lucky was charged with burglary third-degree and criminal trespass third-degree. He was detained on a court-ordered $2,000.00 bond, and is scheduled to appear in court in Meriden on Jan. 6, 2017.