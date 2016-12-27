Hamden Police make arrest in October break-in at Krauszer’s

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden Police have arrested the person they say is responsible for an October break-in at the Krauszer’s Food Store on 1959 State Street. According to investigators, 18-year-old Brandon Downing of Branford, broke into the store on October 13 and stole a cash register and two money drawers. Police say Downing got inside the store by smashing the glass door with 2 large stones. Police did not say how much money was stolen. Downing is now facing burglary, larceny and criminal mischief charges. He is scheduled to appear in court in Meriden on January 10th.

Advertisement