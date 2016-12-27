Hundreds without power after East Hartford crash on Main Street

By Published:
- FILE - East Hartford police (WTNH/ Renee Chmiel)
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — More than 150 people are without power after a car crashed into telephone pole on Main Street in East Hartford early Tuesday morning.

Just before 2:45 a.m., East Hartford police responded to a report of a car crashing into a telephone pole in the vicinity of 180 Main Street. The crash knocked out power to more than 150 homes in the area.

There are reports that the car involved in the crash had fled from a home invasion in Hartford, but Hartford police have not commented on the home invasion aspect of the case. East Hartford police were not involved in the pursuit.

By 4:50 a.m., the impacted wires were down, and repair work was underway. East Hartford police tell News 8 they expect power to be restored by 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.

East Hartford officers said they did not make any arrests related to this incident.

