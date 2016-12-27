Investigation begins into New Haven condo complex fire

Related Coverage Firefighters respond to New Haven condo complex fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — More than a dozen people are homeless after a fire ripped through a condo complex in New Haven Monday afternoon. On Tuesday, fire officials are still checking for hot spots, and continuing their investigation.

The fire started Monday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. at the Harbour Landing condominium complex just off of Sea Street. It then burned for hours.

The fire was difficult for crews to put out because of how the building was constructed. At least two thirds of all New Haven firefighters were called to battle this fire.

On Tuesday morning, fire crews were still on the scene checking to make sure there aren’t any hot spots. Several condo units just gutted; and now many are looking for a new place to live.

Families living at the complex say they lost everything. Children were crying yesterday because all of Santa’s gifts are gone.

As the fire broke out, neighbors smelled smoke, heard the fire alarms, and got out. Luckily, no one was seriously hurt.

New Haven Fire Chief John Alston says one man had difficulty breathing. Another firefighter sought medical attention.

Kiran Kahan was vacuuming when she smelled the smoke.

Next thing I know there’s a huge fire. My husband works at the VA he saw the fire from the distance.”

It took crews several hours to get the fire under control. Chief Alston said the lightweight construction made it difficult to fight, and the fire spread quickly.

In addition to more than two thirds of all New Haven firefighters on the scene, West Haven firefighters also came in to get a hose line from Howard Avenue.

At this point, Chief Alston said they believe the fire started on the second floor, but they still don’t know exactly what is to blame.

The property manager and the American Red Cross helped folks find hotels Monday night. Investigators were busy speaking with neighbors Monday, but Tuesday they’ll be back out trying to figure out exactly what caused the blaze.