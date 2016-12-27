Manchester police arrest 7 after fight at mall

By Published:
Hundreds of teenagers witness a fight at the Fox Valley Mall in Chicago, December 26, 2016. (Photo: Twitter / bfitman)
Hundreds of teenagers witness a fight at the Fox Valley Mall in Chicago, December 26, 2016. (Photo: Twitter / bfitman)

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester police announced Tuesday that they have made seven arrests in connection with a fight at the Buckland Hills Mall Monday night.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the mall on a report that a disturbance involving eight to ten teenagers was occurring inside of the complex. Manchester police that were already at the mall responded and broke up the fight.

According to Manchester police, it was estimated that there were several hundred teenagers inside of the mall, and several other fights broke out around the same time. Because it was such a chaotic situation with hundreds of people inside the mall, Manchester police asked surrounding towns to send additional officers to help. Connecticut State Police, East Hartford Police, Vernon Police, South Windsor Police, and Glastonbury Police all sent officers to help clear out the mall, and get the situation under control, Manchester police said in a news release Tuesday.

Original Story: Several arrested after large fight at Buckland Hills Mall

In total, seven people were placed under arrest. The arrests include two adults, and five minors.

  • Raekwon Gaines, 20, of Hartford.
    Charged with breach of peace.
  • Solomon Wilson-Frame, 19, of Hartford.
    Charged with criminal trespass, breach of peace, and interfering with an officer.
  • 15-year-old male from Hartford was charged with Breach of Peace.
  • 14-year-old male from Hartford was charged with Breach of Peace and Interfering with an Officer
  • 15-year-old female from Hartford was charged with Breach of Peace and Criminal Trespass
  • 16-year-old male from Hartford was charged with Breach of Peace, Criminal Trespass, and Interfering with an Officer
  • 16-year-old male from Hartford was charged with Criminal Trespass 1st Degree and Breach of Peace

Manchester police said they will continue investigating the incident in an effort to identify other participants, as well as whether it is related to other incidents yesterday at malls throughout the country.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s