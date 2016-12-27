Milford Man arrested for DUI after passing out in his car

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Orange Police have arrested a man with DUI after he passed out in his car while in the middle of an intersection.

On December 16th around 1:53 a.m., Orange Police Officers spotted a vehicle stopped at the intersection of Route 1, also known as the Boston Post Road, and Lambert Road in Milford. The light had turned green, but the driver did not move.

Officers approached the car and found a man asleep at the wheel. Police woke up the driver, later identified as 51-year-old Brian Smith of Milford, and had him take a roadside sobriety test.

Smith was arrested and taken into police custody. He is now facing charges of DUI. Smith was released on $50 bond and is expected to appear in court on January 3rd.