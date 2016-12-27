Nearly 400 without power after crash in Southington

Published:
(File)
(File)

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Flanders Road is closed while Eversource crews replace a pole taken out by a car, and restore power in the area.

Southington police say they responded to Flanders Road between Mine Hollow Road and Malcein Drive early Tuesday morning, after a car crashed into a utility pole in the area.

One person was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, but police say there weren’t any serious injuries.

Dispatchers say the impact of the crash “snapped the pole in half,” and Eversource is reporting 398 outages as a result.

Utility crews with Eversource are on-scene replacing the pole, and estimate power should be restored by 8:45 a.m. The road is closed between Mine Hollow Road and Malcein Drive in the meantime.

