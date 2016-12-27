New laws in Connecticut taking effect January 1, 2017

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As the calendar changes from 2016 to 2017, a number of new laws will take effect in Connecticut.

Beginning New Year’s Day, certain health insurance policies must cover three-dimensional mammograms. Under existing law, policies have to cover baseline mammograms for women ages 35 to 39, and annual mammograms for women 40 and older.

Another health-related law taking effect, the state’s medical marijuana program.

Starting January 1st, advanced practice registered nurses can certify patients for medical marijuana use. Currently, only doctors can certify patients.

Also a new law, employers will no longer be allowed to ask about a prospective employee’s prior arrest record, criminal charges, or convictions on the initial employment application, unless it’s required by state or federal law.

Another change for 2017, Connecticut’s minimum wage will increase to $10.10 an hour.

A larger look at new laws is available on CT News Junkie.com