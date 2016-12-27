Officer safely escapes New Haven police cruiser fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven police officer is safe after noticing a problem with his cruiser and escaping the vehicle before it caught fire Tuesday morning.

Just before 8:00 a.m., a New Haven officer was driving in the area of Kimberly Avenue near the Interstate 95 overpass. The officer noticed flames near the floorboards on the driver’s side and immediately pulled over.

The officer got out of the car and called the New Haven Fire Department for help. No one was hurt.

New Haven firefighters arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire. The investigation has begun to determine what may have caused the fire.