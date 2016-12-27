PD: Shelton school bus driver arrested after falling asleep at the wheel

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Shelton police have arrested a school bus driver who was allegedly falling asleep while driving the bus with children on board.

On Tuesday, Shelton police arrested 55-year-old Paul Pixley of Derby.

According to police, on December 16 they received a call that a bus driver was falling asleep while driving and was swerving all over the road. News 8 also received Report-It information and photos from concerned viewers who had loved ones on the bus.

Police pulled over the bus on Nichols Avenue near Earl Street. They say there were no children on the bus at the time. Officers spoke with Pixley and an assistant manager with the bus company who came to the scene to take the bus away.

The police investigation revealed that on that day, there were 30 children on the bus that Pixley was driving. Pixley allegedly fell asleep several times, causing the children to get off of the bus at earlier stops.

Pixley is charged with 30 counts of risk of injury to a minor, second-degree breach of peace, second-degree reckless endangerment and reckless driving. He is being held on a $75,000 bond and is due in court on Wednesday.