ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Orange have arrested a woman accused of stealing a variety of merchandise from the Goodwill store on Boston Post Road.

According to police, Kimberly Hayes, 50, of New Haven had been employed by the Goodwill store. They say while she was working, she took a total of $335 worth of merchandise out of the store without paying for it.

Officers say they found the stolen merchandise inside her car in the parking lot.

Hayes will be in court on January 3rd.