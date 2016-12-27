Security Increased in Times Square for New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK (ABC) — New fears have been heightened in the wake of the terror attack in Berlin. Law enforcement officials are saying there is no specific threat to the United States, but they’re not taking any chances.

Over one million people are expected to gather for the festivities in Times Square in New York City, and after that wave of terror attacks at home and abroad, there will be an army of law enforcement here to try and keep people safe.

With New Year’s Eve just five days away, the NYPD has begun ramping up security around Times Square surrounding streets barricaded, officers in tactical gear armed with rifles. The vigilance is in response to a joint security bulletin released late last week, expressing concern about unaffiliated lone offenders and homegrown violent extremists targeting the event.

Law enforcement is still on high alert worldwide in the wake of the deadly truck attack in Berlin that killed twelve and left dozens more injured. In light of what we’ve experienced in this country, and the attacks that we’ve witnessed overseas, law enforcement has to take every situation seriously.

According to the security document there is no specific, credible threat against the times square New Year’s Eve 2017 celebration. But the presence of a large number of spectators represents opportunities for a mass-casualty event.

In Times Square, close to a million revelers expected to count down the new year, meaning security will be the city’s top priority. People need to be able to recognize the warning signs, the behaviors that a person who is a threat exhibits.

In case you were wondering, the world famous Times Square New Year’s Eve ball measures 12-feet across, and has more than 2,500 Waterford crystals. The ball drop tradition has been going since 1907.