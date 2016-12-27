Shelton Police arrest man accused of burglarizing multiple businesses

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Shelton Police have arrested a man they believe committed two burglaries the day after Christmas.

According to police, they responded to Porky’s Café on Center Street for a burglary. The café had surveillance cameras that showed a male breaking through the door and stealing money from the cash register.

Investigators say a short time later, police responded to a reported attempted burglary at Steller’s Garage on Bridgeport Avenue. Police say the window was smashed, but nobody made entry into the business.

Officials say they found 30-year-old Nicholas Szustecki of Shelton near Steller’s Garage. They say he matched the description provided by the surveillance cameras at Porky’s Café.

Police say Szustecki will be charged with burglary, criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools in connection to both of the incidents.