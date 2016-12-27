State police identify teen killed on Route 8 in Naugatuck

Related Coverage 1 killed in Route 8 crash

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — State police say a 14-year-old was killed Thursday night on Route 8 in Naugatuck.

Police responded to Route 8 near Exit 27 around 5:30 p.m. Thursday for a car versus pedestrian accident. Police say 14-year-old Michael Shore of Southington was hit by two cars. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither drivers were injured.

The accident is under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police at (203)393-4200.