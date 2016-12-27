State Police Release 2016 Holiday Statistics

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– Over the Christmas holiday weekend from the Thursday before Christmas to the Monday after, the Connecticut State Police added extra patrols on state roads, responding to thousands of calls state-wide.

Troopers responded to more calls from last year including more car accidents, more speeding violations and arrested more people for suspected DUIs.

The State Police say in an effort to deter people from drinking and driving as the new year approaches, they’re planning on setting up more sobriety checkpoints.

2016 Christmas Weekend Enforcement Stats

(Information provided by the Connecticut State Police)

• Speeding- 579

• Seatbelt- 50

• Moving Violations- 1596

o (Includes following too closely, distracted driving and cell phone use)

• DUI Arrests- 47

• Accidents- 528

• Accidents with Injuries- 58

• Fatal Accidents-4

2015 Christmas Weekend Enforcement Stats

(Information provided by the Connecticut State Police)

• Speeding- 621

• Seatbelt- 36

• Moving Violations- 1563

• DUI Arrests- 40

• Accidents- 461

• Accidents with Injuries- 56

• Fatal Accidents- 5