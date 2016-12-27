Stolen credit card user caught on camera

By Published:
Clinton police are trying to identify this man, who is using the alias Christopher Guevera, to make purchases with stolen credit cards (Surveillance photo provided by Clinton police)
Clinton police are trying to identify this man, who is using the alias Christopher Guevera, to make purchases with stolen credit cards (Surveillance photo provided by Clinton police)

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH)  –  A man who has a history of using stolen credit cards has been caught on camera doing it again at Clinton Crossings.

According to Clinton Police, the suspect used a stolen credit card at the Pac Sun store on Monday.  Police say the same man did the same thing on December 10th and on December 24th.

The man used a possible Virginia ID with the name Christopher Guevera.  He is described as Hispanic, 5’7″ tall, stocky build.   At the time of the crime he was wearing a letterman style jacket and a blue and red ball cap.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call police at 860-669-0451 or e-mail gsmith@clintonct.org or jflynn@clintonct.org.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s