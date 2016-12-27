Stolen credit card user caught on camera

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A man who has a history of using stolen credit cards has been caught on camera doing it again at Clinton Crossings.

According to Clinton Police, the suspect used a stolen credit card at the Pac Sun store on Monday. Police say the same man did the same thing on December 10th and on December 24th.

The man used a possible Virginia ID with the name Christopher Guevera. He is described as Hispanic, 5’7″ tall, stocky build. At the time of the crime he was wearing a letterman style jacket and a blue and red ball cap.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call police at 860-669-0451 or e-mail gsmith@clintonct.org or jflynn@clintonct.org.