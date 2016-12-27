Thieves steal $1M in fur coats from upscale Manhattan store

NEW YORK (AP) — Police are searching for three thieves with a taste for designer clothing who stole more than $1 million dollars’ worth of fur from a store on Manhattan’s upscale Madison Avenue.

The theft occurred on Christmas Eve after one of the suspects threw a brick through the window of the Dennis Basso Inc. store just before 5 a.m.

Owner Dennis Basso says the thieves made off with several Russian sable coats, some of which were valued as high as $200,000.

Achilleas Georgiades, a store executive, says he can’t believe something like this happened on the “civilized” Madison Avenue.

Surveillance video captured one of the suspects being struck in the head by a metal beam after climbing through the shattered window.

PETA officials say the theft serves Basso right for peddling fur.
