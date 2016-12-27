Toddler Sippy Cups and Toys May Be Infested With Germs

Photo via Tommee Tippee North America Facebook Page
Photo via Tommee Tippee North America Facebook Page

(WTNH) — Bath cups and sippy cups are some of our toddlers favorite things but the question is how clean are they. Doctors in New York tested dozens of sippy cups and bath toys for bacteria and mold and they found that 100% of them grow mold and more than 25% of sippy cups grow fecal bacteria.

Good Morning America recently put parents cleanliness to the test and looked into how clean the cups are. GMA found everything from bacteria to mold on the items, even when parents were diligent about cleaning.

Families sent in their sippy cups and toys from all across the country to get tested, Doctors say they tested bath toys made of rubber, foam and plastic. The rubber toys were actually the dirtiest with some of them testing positive for mold.

So the question is – what should parents do to keep these clean. Experts say bath toys should be cleaned with disinfectant wipes and rinsed at least once a week. For sippy cups parents need to make sure the cups can be taken apart and can be used in a dishwasher with high heat. When you clean them, make sure they are completely dry before using them.

To see there report you can watch GMA's story here.

