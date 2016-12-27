Tricky Thursday Forecast

All eyes are on the Thursday forecast and evolution of a low pressure center that will track very close to Connecticut. This energy is far from Connecticut now and has a very long trip to make before the storm center even forms. The concern will be how much cold air gets involved and how fast. It may start as a wet snow/rain mix then go to rain before ending as some wet snow.

Start: Around Noon Thursday

End: 10PM-Midnight Thursday Night

Here’s a look at the weather map and forecast radar for 7PM Thursday based on the NAM model thanks to TROPICALTIDBITS.COM with rain in green and snow in blue.

nam1 Tricky Thursday Forecast

Look at the difference-This is a forecast 3 hours later with the snow wrapping around through eastern Connecticut before ending.

nam2 Tricky Thursday Forecast

I think the shoreline will end up with mostly rain and a very little snow as it ends. It is very difficult to get much snow at the shoreline with marginal temperatures combined with a southerly wind flow. The changeover to wet snow will likely happen faster inland where the possibility of some accumulation is higher. this is especially true for higher elevation towns of northwestern Connecticut and near the Mass. line. Eastern Connecticut could get some wet snow at the very end late Thursday evening too before ending.

This storm will be very beneficial to central and northern New England ski areas and snowmobile trails. Highest totals could reach 20″ from New Hampshire up through most of Maine!

Fred will have another update tonight at 5PM! -Gil

 

