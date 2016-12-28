10,000 Oxycodone pills seized in state police traffic stop

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The DEA has taken over a case from Connecticut State Police after 10,000 Oxycodone pills were seized Wednesday evening.

State Police Troopers were patrolling near the I-95 southbound rest stop in Milford Wednesday when they saw a man acting suspiciously. Police say the man was standing outside of his car on his cell phone and seemed agitated. Police say they also saw several equipment violations on his car.

A second man left the rest stop, got into the car, and the car drove back onto I-95. Police pulled the car over.

The passenger, 30-year-old John Torres of West Haven seemed nervous. After police spoke with him, they called in for a K9 unit, which arrived and detected narcotics in the car. Police searched the car where they found approximately 10,000 Oxycodone pills. Police say the street value of this amount is estimated $200,000.

Torres was taken to State Police Troop G. Based on the quantity of the narcotics, it was decided the DEA would assume the case. Torres is now in the custody of the DEA who will be filing criminal charges.