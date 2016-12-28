3-D mammogram coverage to be available January 1st

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 31, 2012, file photo, a radiologist compares an image from earlier, 2-D technology mammogram to the new 3-D Digital Breast Tomosynthesis mammography in Wichita Falls, Texas. (Torin Halsey/Times Record News via AP)
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The new year will bring a new law regarding breast cancer detection. Patients will now be allowed to request 3-D mammograms and insurance has to pay for them.

3-D mammograms have been around for about five years. That’s long enough for experts to determine they work really well.

That’s why this bill overwhelmingly passed both houses in Hartford this past summer. It goes into effect January first. Women 40 and up were already entitled to mammograms, paid for by insurance. Now, those same women are entitled to ask for a 3-D mammogram.

The procedure is still going to feel the same. Yes, they have to squeeze the breast some to get an accurate picture. But that picture is much more accurate. Especially for women with dense breast tissue. That means better, earlier detection of cancers.

“This technology allows us to see through the breast tissue better than just 2-D, and this enables us to find cancers that might be hiding, that we wouldn’t have seen otherwise,” said Prof. Liane Philpotts, Yale-New Haven Hospital.

It also means fewer false positives that send healthy patient back to the doctor for more tests. The hope is the money saved with fewer tests will help offset the money many hospitals and doctors will have to spend to upgrade to the 3-D machines.

