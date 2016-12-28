Actress Debbie Reynolds dead at 84

Related Coverage Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

(WTNH) — Actress Debbie Reynolds has reportedly died after being rushed to the hospital, one day after the death of her daughter Carrie Fisher.

TMZ is reporting that 84-year-old Debbie Reynolds was rushed to the hospital after suffering a stroke Wednesday afternoon. The website says Reynolds was at her son Todd Fisher’s house going over funeral plans for Carrie.

Reynolds became famous in the 1952 classic “Singin’ in the Rain.” She was nominated for an Oscar for her role in the musical “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” and nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in the Broadway musical “Irene.”

She had two children with the late Eddie Fisher, who left her for Elizabeth Taylor.

On Tuesday, Reynolds’ daughter, 60-year-old Carrie Fisher died after suffering a medical emergency on a plane from London to Los Angeles last week.

Reynolds is survived by her son Todd, who said she “wanted to be with Carrie.”