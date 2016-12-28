Baby Jesus figure stolen from manger in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — For many residents in Naugatuck the festively decorated green is a highlight of their holiday season. The nativity scene has been a part of the seasonal decor for more than three decades but a major part of that has gone missing, leaving residents stunned. The Baby Jesus figure was stolen sometime over the holiday weekend.

“I feel like it’s a tragedy. I don’t like stuff like that, it’s sad. We need Baby Jesus so if someone has him let’s bring him back. He needs to be home,” said Kim, a Naugatuck resident.

“To me it’s just sad that someone would consider an act like this and it’s totally inconsistent with the town and with our spirit and how we do things in Naugatuck,” said Naugatuck Mayor Pete Hess.

This is not the first time the Baby Jesus has gone missing. Back in 2005 and 2006 the figure was taken and the Borough of Naugatuck placed plexiglass around the nativity scene in an attempt to stop thieves from stealing him again.

St. Michael’s Episcopal Church which sits adjacent to the green says their nativity has been targeted as well. A few years ago their Baby Jesus was taken and last year one of the sheep went missing.

“It’s a shame you can’t put anything on the green. When I was growing up no matter what you put out nobody bothered it. It was not there property, they didn’t touch it,” said Karen Laudate who works at the church.

The hope is someone out there knows where Baby Jesus is and will bring him back. For anyone else who might be thinking of tampering with tradition, Mayor Hess says they should think twice about choosing naughty over nice.

“Next year we will have a security camera at the green. So, any of you criminals out there, we’re gonna have you on TV next year so this is the last chance you have to get away with it,” said Hess.