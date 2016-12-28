Changeable weather ahead for Thursday

A fast-moving and dynamic storm system will bring a variety of weather to Connecticut on Thursday. The day will begin with dry skies until 9-11 am when rain and snow develop from west to east. A light southeast wind in the morning should get the temperature to near 40 at the Shoreline by the time precipitation arrives, so there is a better chance of rain from the start in the I-95 corridor. Further inland, in towns like Danbury, Waterbury, Middletown, Meriden, Colchester and Norwich, there may snow at the start of the storm. A thin coating on the deck or grass is possible before a change to ice pellets and rain by midday. In far northern CT, the snow may hang on long enough for a coating to an inch before a changeover to rain, except for the high elevations of NW CT where it will likely stay as mainly snow.



Thursday afternoon looks wet for most of the state. The rain may be heavy at times, and the evening commute could be slowed by the soggy weather. It will become breezy to windy near the Shoreline, with gusts over 25 mph possible. The center of storm will race east of CT most likely passing over Buzzards Bay Massachusetts. When that happens, the wind will shift to the northwest and colder air will return. A change from rain to snow is possible from west to east between 5-8 pm Thursday. The temperature will be above freezing, and the best chance of snow accumulation is north of the I-84 corridor. The storm will be moving quickly, so any snow may last from less than an hour to around three hours at most. Snow will continue in the northwest hills, and several inches will likely pile up in the highest elevations.

Any precipitation will end between 8-11 pm, and the wind will increase out of the northwest. Gusts over 30 mph are likely late at night. Lows will be near freezing, so any puddles may become icy late at night and early Friday. Expect mostly cloudy and blustery conditions on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

This storm will be a HUGE snow maker in Northern New England. The mountains of Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire may all see more than a foot of snow, and some resorts could see two feet! That’s great news for anyone heading north to ski this weekend.

New Year’s and beyond

It looks mainly dry for the New Year’s weekend. The only chance of any precipitation is Saturday night with light rain/snow showers possible as a weak disturbance moves through New England. I do not expect travel problems. The temperature will be in the mid to upper 30s Saturday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. It will stay in the 30s Saturday night – not very cold for New Year’s Eve. By the way, there is a slight chance of light rain/snow showers in NYC, too.

New Year’s Day will be nice! Expect sun and clouds with highs in the mid 40s. I hope to see you in Orange for the 20th Chilly Chili Run 5k and Brunch. It benefits the Amity Teen Center.

There will be another storm early next week. Once again, look for mainly rain late Monday into Tuesday. This is all good news as far as the drought is concerned. There has not been much change in the drought status in the last few weeks.

Most of the country will fall into a deep freeze late next week. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s (at best) by Thursday/Friday. The cold weather may last through the first full weekend of 2017. It’s too early to speculate about any snow potential with the cold air around.