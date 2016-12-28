Experts offer tips on chimney safety in light of New Haven fire

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire officials say the fire that destroyed more than a dozen units at the Harbour Landing complex was caused by a malfunctioning chimney.

How can you make sure your chimney is safe?

An inspector from Chimney Champ inserts a brush the entire way up the flu in West Hartford to clean the bricks and tile liner to make sure there are no cracks that can create a fire hazard. Dan Lennon from Chimney Champ says even the smallest of cracks can become a problem very quickly.

“That hairline crack can expand to a quarter of an inch that can lead a hot amber right into inner wall of the chimney which then can start a fire in the house,” said Lennon.

Burning newly cut wood in your fireplace can cause build up in the flu which can catch fire, damaging the chimney. Lennon says another problem is rain snow and water getting into your chimney from the outside.

“If the flu has no cap on it and it’s taking on a lot of water overtime and overtime the outdoor elements go down into the flu that can cause damage,” said Lennon.

Lennon says first the chimney sweep will come out and clean the flu to make sure they can give it a good visual inspection. If they find problems they will go in for a much more detailed closer look.

“When we know that there is an issue we move on to a level to inspection which is a full video inspection. We send a camera from the bottom to the top, and from the top down to the bottom and we give the copy to the homeowner in that along with some options to replace the flow what they can do to replace the flu we lined up or relined the flu,” said Lennon.

Chimney Champ recommends cleaning your flu once a year if you burn wood or oil, every other year if you burn natural gas.

