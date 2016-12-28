Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan cars investigated for brake issue

Associated Press logo By Published:
This Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015, photo, shows a row of new 2015 Ford Fusions on the sales lot at Butler County Ford in Butler, Pa. Automakers report December and full-year sales Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
This Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015, photo, shows a row of new 2015 Ford Fusions on the sales lot at Butler County Ford in Butler, Pa. Automakers report December and full-year sales Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. government is investigating some Ford Fusion and Mercury Milan cars because the brake pedal may lose pressure, making it hard for drivers to stop the vehicle.

Three crashes were blamed on the braking issue, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday. The brake pedal can go “soft” when driving on slippery or uneven surfaces. NHTSA received 141 complaints, with some reporting that their car stopped past red lights, leaving them in the middle of flowing traffic.

The investigation covers Ford Fusion and Mercury Milan cars with model years 2007 to 2009. NHTSA estimated that there are about 475,000 of those vehicles.

The maker of both car models, Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford Motor Co., said it will cooperate with the investigation.

The Fusion and Milan vehicles were also part of the massive recall to remove Takata air bags that could explode.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s