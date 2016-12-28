Former UConn Football Coach Randy Edsall to return

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut announced Wednesday that former Head Football Coach Randy Edsall will return to lead the football program.

Randy Edsall has been named the University of Connecticut’s new head football coach, Director of Athletics David Benedict announced Wednesday. Edsall previously served as UConn head coach from the 1999 through 2010 seasons.

A press conference to welcome Coach Edsall and introduce him as UConn Head Football Coach will take place at Pratt & Whitney Stadium on Friday, December 30 at 11:00 a.m. It is free and open to the public.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Edsall back to the University of Connecticut,” said University President Susan Herbst. “He possesses the passion, experience and commitment to lead our program and develop our student-athletes, both on and off the field.”

Coach Edsall returns to UConn from the NFL’s Detroit Lions where he is Director of Research – Special Projects. Prior to that he served as head football coach of the University of Maryland from 2011-2015.

“Coach Edsall is the right fit for our university, football program and student-athletes,” said Benedict. “He led UConn to its most successful period in the history of our football program, and I believe he will provide consistent leadership and long-term success once again.”

Edsall is the winningest football coach in UConn history with 74 wins compiled between 1999 and 2010. He led the Huskies program from Division I-AA to Division I-A and in 2002, the Huskies’ first season as a full member of the FBS, led the team to six wins.

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to rejoin and lead the UConn program,” said Edsall. “I want to thank President Herbst, Athletic Director David Benedict and the rest of the administration for believing I am the right person to build this program and develop its student-athletes. I look forward to working with David, our student-athletes and the entire athletic department.”

Edsall left UConn for the University of Maryland immediately following the 2011 Fiesta Bowl.

“Certainly as I look back on it, I wish I had done things differently in that instance,” said Edsall. “I completely understand and respect that there are loyal fans, supporters and former players that still have not forgotten and it will take time to forgive. I have many incredible memories of my time at UConn and I hope the fans do too. It is my goal to get us back to that level of success and I hope that all of the Husky fans out there will be along for the ride.”