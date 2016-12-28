Governor Malloy to make DMV announcement

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Dannel Malloy is going to be making an announcement about the Department of Motor Vehicles on Wednesday, December 28th.

He is expected to be speaking about long wait times.

Governor Malloy will also look to speak about other problems the DMV is having with organization.

About a year ago the DMV began rolling out a new system that led to a few bugs needing to be worked out.

Governor Malloy will be speaking at a news conference Wednesday at the DMV in Wethersfield.

That news conference to start at 12:50 p.m.