Hartford Archdiocese to close churches and consolidate parishes

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A number of Catholic churches in Connecticut are in danger of closing. The Archdiocese of Hartford plans to reorganize its more than 200 parishes.

Dozens of churches may merge. This is due to fewer priests and fewer Catholics going to mass.

“We’re hoping through pastoral planning that many will remain open. Others may become part of a pastorate, which may be a parish with 2 buildings that are used for worship and other purposes. And in many cases, some will be re-purposed,” said Father James Shanley of the Archdiocese of Hartford.

Final plans on church closings and consolidations won’t be announced until the spring.