Investigation underway for house fire in Guilford

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters are still trying to determine what caused a house fire in Guilford.

Around 10:00 Tuesday night, a fire broke out at a home on 456 Goose Lane in Guilford.

Fire Departments from Guilford, Madison, and Branford were alerted and reported to the scene.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control after an hour of battling the flames.

Crews say two people lived in the house, and they both made it out safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.