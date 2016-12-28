Investigators say chimney caused New Haven condo fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Fire investigators say it was a chimney that caused the large condo fire in New Haven and demolition could begin as early as Friday.

The fire sparked Monday afternoon at the Harbour Landing condominiums. After speaking with several neighbors, investigators believe the flames started in a chimney chimney.

At first, folks who live in the condominiums noticed crackling in the walls and discolored ceilings. Then, they smelled smoke. The folks who live in unit 97 where investigators believe it started said they had been using the fireplace for a while and it was fine. Also, the fact that all the chimneys connect to one makes it difficult to pinpoint what went wrong.

UPDATE: #NewHaven fire chief confirmed condo fire started in a malfunctioning chimney. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/EKLPdkrUVR — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) December 28, 2016

“Going from their statements, they had been burning constantly and never had an issue. The one issue was that day. They [chimneys] should be cleaned. I do have some cleaning inspection reports in my office that I received and I’m looking through. 97 did have an inspection done, but 129 is a vacant unit,” said Inspector Isaiah Miranda, New Haven Fire investigator.

The fire rekindled Tuesday night and New Haven Fire Chief John Alston, Jr. says it was in an area they couldn’t get to on Monday. That’s why they still have a fire watch crew at Harbour Landing to make sure if anything flares up again they’ll be ready.

Chief Alston also talked about the importance of sprinklers. If these were built today he said they would by law be required to have sprinklers, but because they were built in the 1980s they do not need to be up to code.

The condo association is holding a community meeting Wednesday night at 5 p.m. to discuss the fire and the steps going forward.