Investigators say chimney caused New Haven condo fire

By Published: Updated:
New Haven firefighters on the scene of a condo complex fire off of Sea Street Monday (WTNH / Stephanie Simoni)
New Haven firefighters on the scene of a condo complex fire off of Sea Street Monday (WTNH / Stephanie Simoni)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Fire investigators say it was a chimney that caused the large condo fire in New Haven and demolition could begin as early as Friday.

The fire sparked Monday afternoon at the Harbour Landing condominiums. After speaking with several neighbors, investigators believe the flames started in a chimney chimney.

Related: Drone helping crews fight fires

At first, folks who live in the condominiums noticed crackling in the walls and discolored ceilings. Then, they smelled smoke. The folks who live  in unit 97 where investigators believe it started said they had been using the fireplace for a while and it was fine. Also, the fact that all the chimneys connect to one makes it difficult to pinpoint what went wrong.

“Going from their statements, they had been burning constantly and never had an issue. The one issue was that day. They [chimneys] should be cleaned. I do have some cleaning inspection reports in my office that I received and I’m looking through. 97 did have an inspection done, but 129 is a vacant unit,” said Inspector Isaiah Miranda, New Haven Fire investigator.

Related: 13 units to be torn down after fire at New Haven condo complex

The fire rekindled Tuesday night and New Haven Fire Chief John Alston, Jr. says it was in an area they couldn’t get to on Monday. That’s why they still have a fire watch crew at Harbour Landing to make sure if anything flares up again they’ll be ready.

Chief Alston also talked about the importance of sprinklers. If these were built today he said they would by law be required to have sprinklers, but because they were built in the 1980s they do not need to be up to code.

The condo association is holding a community meeting Wednesday night at 5 p.m. to discuss the fire and the steps going forward.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s