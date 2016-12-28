Island of misfit toys, UPS expects 1.3M returns in one day

Associated Press logo By Published:
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2015, file photo, UPS employee Justin Sims prepares to place a package on a conveyor belt while unloading a container at Worldport in Louisville, Ky. UPS says it will deliver a record 1.3 million returns to retailers on Jan. 5, dubbed “National Returns Day” and about 5 million during the first week of 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2015, file photo, UPS employee Justin Sims prepares to place a package on a conveyor belt while unloading a container at Worldport in Louisville, Ky. UPS says it will deliver a record 1.3 million returns to retailers on Jan. 5, dubbed “National Returns Day” and about 5 million during the first week of 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Christmas is the season of giving, and January the month of returns.

UPS expects to deliver 1.3 million packages back to retailers on Jan. 5, celebrated by the delivery service, but no one else, as “National Returns Day.”

Surging online sales have been followed by a surge of returns by air and if UPS is right, it will be its busiest returns day ever, topping last year’s 1 million.

By the end of January’s first week, the Atlanta company said Tuesday that it will likely have returned 5.8 million packages, topping last year’s 5 million, which was also a record.

A survey by the National Retail Federation estimated that more than $260 billion worth of merchandise was returned 2015.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s