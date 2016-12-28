Lawmakers delay key provisions of new Massachusetts pot law

Published:
File - In this April 20, 2016 file photo, customers buy products at the Harvest Medical Marijuana Dispensary in San Francisco. California's lopsided U.S. Senate is nearing a historic end and voters are pondering a long list of ballot questions that could legalize marijuana, end the death penalty and slap cigarette smokers with a $2-a-pack tax increase. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers have voted to delay some key provisions of the state’s new recreational marijuana law.

The House and Senate approved a bill Wednesday that pushes back by six months several upcoming deadlines in the voter-approved law.

The measure that allows adults to possess and use limited amounts of recreational marijuana and grow up to a dozen plants in their homes took effect Dec. 15. The action by lawmakers does not change that. But it’s likely to push back the timeline for retail marijuana sales to begin in the state.

The group that sponsored the ballot question said it is “very disappointed” with the Legislature’s vote, which occurred during lightly attended sessions.

A spokeswoman for Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said he’ll review the bill before deciding whether to sign it.
