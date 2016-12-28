Lots Of Rain & Not Much Snow For CT

Model data and this weather pattern in place for Thursday supports more rain than snow. The lack of cold high pressure to our north and a strong S-SSE wind will allow for temps to warm as the storm moves very close by. The precipitation will start as wet snow and a rain/snow mix between 9AM-Noon before going over to all rain for the afternoon. The rain will fall heavy at times with 1.0″ of beneficial rain likely. Some areas may pick up 1.5″ of rain before the whole system moves out 8PM-10PM Thursday night.

Some cold air will try to change the rain back over to snow before ending, but it looks late for much accumulation. Highest probability of accumulation on the ground is near the Massachusetts line and for the high terrain of NW Connecticut. A few of the central Connecticut hills may see up to 2″ at most as valleys end up with next to nothing.

Much more snow is expected for Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Great news for ski areas and snowmobile clubs up there. I will be curious as to how much snow Mount Washington ends up with. Always tough to measure, but 25″ to 30″ not impossible for parts of the White Mountains!

Fred will have a full update tonight starting at 5PM!

