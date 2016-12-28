Malloy announces drop in DMV wait times

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — It is one of Connecticut’s greatest collective complaints, long lines and eternal wait times at the DMV. But according to Governor Dan Malloy, those waits are coming down. A pilot program at two DMV branches slashed wait times by more than half.

“From an 77 minutes to 34 minutes,” Malloy said Wednesday about average wait times the state collected recently. “Approximately a 55 percent change in times.”

Malloy announced Wednesday that average wait times dropped dramatically at state DMV locations because of improvements that relied heavily on data, collected under orders from a new deputy commissioner, appointed in March.

“We fed that data to employees,” said Deputy Commissioner Judeen Wrinn. “And through a very disciplined process of coaching them through it, they designed a new process. They knew issues better than we did because they live it everyday.”

All 12 DMV branches now open 15 minutes early. Customer advocates are also on site to help everyone through the door with things like paperwork before they wait in line.

“This means that customers should know within 30 mintues of arrival if they’re missing any requirements,” Malloy said.

The system is still far from perfect. And memories of long lines due to bugs in the new computer software still haunt many customers. But many people at the busy Wethersfield location noticed the improvements.

“It wasn’t bad at all,” said Leslie Fultz of Wethersfield. “Here two hours, which at DMV wasn’t that bad.”

State officials also want to get the word out that a lot of transactions can be handled online. They said one-third of all transactions can be handled online, avoiding a trip to a branch altogether.