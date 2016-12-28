Milford man arrested in road rage incident

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Milford man has been arrested after a road rage incident, police say.

According to authorities, 68-year-old Edward Wooldridge was arrested Tuesday evening near West Clark Street and Boston Post Road. They say he got out of his car, banged on another car window, and kicked the door while that car was stopped at a light.

Wooldridge told police the victim’s car hit his on the exit 36 ramp from I-95, so he followed the car. Police say Wooldridge’s car didn’t show any signs of damage.

The Pearl Street man is charged with criminal mischief and breach of peace. He was released on a promise to appear in court in January.